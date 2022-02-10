Dollar Tree (DLTR) falls 2.59% in Light Trading on February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DLTR - Market Data & News Trade

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares fell 2.59%, or $3.67 per share, to close Thursday at $137.93. After opening the day at $138.73, shares of Dollar Tree fluctuated between $140.76 and $137.09. 2,271,031 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,782,567. Thursday's activity brought Dollar Tree’s market cap to $31,028,189,218.

Dollar Tree is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia..

About Dollar Tree Inc

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,606 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 31, 2020. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

