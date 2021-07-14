Dollar General Corp. (DG) gains 0.26% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DG - Market Data & News Trade

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) shares gained 0.26%, or $0.56 per share, to close Tuesday at $220.02. After opening the day at $219.45, shares of Dollar General. fluctuated between $221.93 and $219.39. 1,424,072 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,795,214. Tuesday's activity brought Dollar General.’s market cap to $51,969,931,910.

Dollar General. is headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

About Dollar General Corp.

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 16,979 stores in 46 states as of October 30, 2020. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

