Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Up 3.07% for March 16

Dolby Laboratories Inc - Class A (NYSE:DLB) shares moved 3.07% today on 530,521 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 577,857 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $73.11 the company has a 50 day moving average of $76.69.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

Dolby Laboratories is down 25.26% so far this year.

About Dolby Laboratories Inc - Class A

Dolby Laboratories is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, Dolby creates breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have - with Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and Dolby Voice - revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work.

