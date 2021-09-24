Dogness (International) (DOGZ) falls 0.39% on Strong Volume September 23

Today, Dogness (International) Corp - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: DOGZ) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.39% decrease. Dogness (International) opened at $2.52 before trading between $2.69 and $2.47 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Dogness (International)’s market cap fall to $74,950,779 on 380,613 shares -above their 30-day average of 235,838.

About Dogness (International) Corp - Class A

Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 from the belief that pet dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness is able to simplify pet lifestyles, make them more scientific, and enhance the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

