DocuSign (DOCU) Falls in Light Trading for July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DOCU - Market Data & News Trade

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading lower 5.03% to $60.21 on July 26.

2,915,444 shares exchanged hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 3,854,146 shares.

The company's stock has moved 58.37% so far in 2022.

DocuSign shares have fluctuated between $55.86 and $314.76 over the past twelve months.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on DocuSign visit the company profile.

About DocuSign Inc

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 820,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

To get more information on DocuSign Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: DocuSign Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles