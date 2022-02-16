DocuSign (DOCU) falls 4.32% in Light Trading on February 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DOCU - Market Data & News Trade

Today, DocuSign Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock fell $5.43, accounting for a 4.32% decrease. DocuSign opened at $123.15 before trading between $123.92 and $118.51 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw DocuSign’s market cap fall to $23,772,885,473 on 3,451,858 shares -below their 30-day average of 4,045,150.

About DocuSign Inc

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 820,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

