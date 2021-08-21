dMY III (DMYI) falls 0.10% for August 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DMYI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, dMY Technology Group Inc III - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: DMYI) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.10% decrease. dMY III opened at $10.00 before trading between $10.02 and $9.95 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw dMY III’s market cap fall to $299,700,000 on 797,327 shares -above their 30-day average of 356,288.

About dMY Technology Group Inc III - Class A

dMY Technology Group III is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or geographic region, the Company intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on companies within the broader consumer technology ecosystem that are either consumer-facing or support the infrastructure of consumer applications (“apps”) with enterprise valuations in an approximate valuation range of $1.0 billion to $3.0 billion, though the Company’s search may span consumer software segments worldwide and may pursue a target outside its expected range. The Company intends to specifically focus on companies that have created, or enabled the creation of, compelling mobile app experiences with significant growth in segments such as gaming, entertainment, work productivity, e-commerce, dating, financial technology, and health and wellness. Companies developing disruptive and key enablement technologies for consumer-facing apps in these segments, such as artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning (“ML”), cloud infrastructures and quantum computing are also within the scope of this search.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

