DLH (DLHC) falls 2.37% for November 1

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DLHC), a Atlanta, Georgia, company, fell to close at $14.86 Monday after losing $0.36 (2.37%) on volume of 62,170 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $15.30 to a low of $14.57 while DLH’s market cap now stands at $186,417,303.

About DLH Holdings Corp

DLH is a comprehensive health solutions and services provider that delivers a full range of technology-enabled health services across various civilian agencies, the military health system, and the Veterans Administration. The Company's services range from providing virtual pharmacy health consultation for CHAMPVA beneficiaries to veteran pharmacy fulfillment and medical logistics; conducting scientific research and clinical trials toward disease prevention and health promotion; performing medical research and development and enhancing health information technology systems (including telemedicine and electronic health records); and evaluating policy deployment and compliance with applicable protocols and guidelines, with a goal of enhancing the Company's readiness posture while providing safe, effective and integrated solutions and services to the public, armed service members, and veterans who have secured this nation's freedom. DLH has over 2,200 employees serving numerous government agencies.

