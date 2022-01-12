Diversified Healthcare (DHC) falls 1.51% for January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DHC - Market Data & News Trade

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) shares fell 1.51%, or $0.05 per share, to close Tuesday at $3.27. After opening the day at $3.35, shares of Diversified Healthcare fluctuated between $3.35 and $3.18. 1,525,928 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,989,736. Tuesday's activity brought Diversified Healthcare’s market cap to $781,513,303.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

