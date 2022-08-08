Diversified Healthcare (DHC) Climbs 8.09% on August 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DHC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) moved 8.09% Monday.

As of 11:53:02 est, Diversified Healthcare sits at $1.87 and has climbed $0.14 per share.

Diversified Healthcare has moved 2.26% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 43.30% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-11-02.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

