Diversey (DSEY) Loses 8.15% on August 4

Today Diversey Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DSEY) is trading 8.15% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:53:13 est, was $7.09. Diversey has fallen $0.62 in trading today.

132,568 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Diversey has moved YTD 42.82%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Diversey Holdings Ltd

Diversey’s mission is to protect and care for people through leading hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions. The company develops and delivers innovative products, services, and technologies that save lives and protect the environment. Over the course of 95 years, the Diversey brand has become synonymous with product quality, service, and innovation.

