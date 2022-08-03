Dish Network (DISH) Rises in Active Trading for August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DISH - Market Data & News Trade

Dish Network Corp - Class A (NASDAQ:DISH) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading higher 6.36% to $18.22 on August 3.

7,449,820 shares exchanged hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 2,932,074 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 47.19% so far in 2022.

Dish Network shares have traded in a range between $16.20 and $46.31 over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Dish Network Corp - Class A

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud native, OpenRAN-based 5G broadband network.

