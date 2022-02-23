Dish Network (DISH) falls 3.40% for February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DISH - Market Data & News Trade

Dish Network Corp - Class A (NASDAQ: DISH) shares fell 3.40%, or $0.97 per share, to close Wednesday at $27.57. After opening the day at $28.84, shares of Dish Network fluctuated between $29.18 and $27.48. 2,797,667 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 2,427,642. Wednesday's activity brought Dish Network’s market cap to $14,501,626,789.

Dish Network is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado..

About Dish Network Corp - Class A

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud native, OpenRAN-based 5G broadband network.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

