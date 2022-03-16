Discover Services (DFS) Rises 4.37% on March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DFS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) moved 4.37% Wednesday.

As of 11:54:01 est, Discover Services sits at $114.72 and has moved $4.82 per share.

Discover Services has moved 10.81% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 4.18% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-20.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Discover Services visit the company profile.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Servicesis a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most trusted brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world.

To get more information on Discover Financial Services and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Discover Financial Services's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles