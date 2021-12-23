Discover Services (DFS) falls 0.27% in Light Trading on December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DFS - Market Data & News Trade

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) shares fell 0.27%, or $0.31 per share, to close Wednesday at $114.86. After opening the day at $114.73, shares of Discover Services fluctuated between $115.70 and $114.25. 1,073,476 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 2,182,717. Wednesday's activity brought Discover Services’s market cap to $33,662,681,104.

Discover Services is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois..

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Servicesis a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most trusted brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

