Direxion Shares ETF - Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares (CHAD) falls 0.97% to Close at $17.29 on August 27

Today, Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares Inc’s (NYSE: CHAD) stock fell $0.1687, accounting for a 0.97% decrease. Direxion Shares ETF - Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares opened at $17.39 before trading between $17.33 and $17.26 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Direxion Shares ETF - Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares’s market cap fall to $133,997,500 on 2,945 shares -below their 30-day average of 8,808.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

