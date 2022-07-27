Diodes, (DIOD) Gains in Light Trading for July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DIOD - Market Data & News Trade

Diodes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares moved 6.33% today on 248,288 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 269,233 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $79.00 the company has a 50 day moving average of $67.83.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

Diodes, is down 32.34% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Diodes, visit the company profile.

About Diodes, Inc.

Diodes Incorporated, a Standard and Poor's SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world's leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. Diodes Incorporated leverages its expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers' needs. Its broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets.

To get more information on Diodes, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Diodes, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles