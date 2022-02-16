DigitalBridge (DBRG) gains 4.11% to Close at $7.34 on February 16

Today, DigitalBridge Group Inc - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: DBRG) stock gained $0.29, accounting for a 4.11% increase. DigitalBridge opened at $7.07 before trading between $7.34 and $7.01 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw DigitalBridge’s market cap rise to $3,768,968,963 on 3,987,057 shares -below their 30-day average of 5,202,896.

About DigitalBridge Group Inc - Class A

Colony Capital, Inc. is an American international investment firm based in Boca Raton, FL. The company has over 350 employees operating in 20 offices around the world. Colony Capital invests in real estate and real estate-related debt investments, real estate-dependent operating companies, non-performing loans, distressed assets and select development opportunities throughout the world. Colony's dealings in distressed assets has led to several sources citing it as an example of vulture capitalism.

Visit DigitalBridge Group Inc - Class A's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

