Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) gains 0.15% for July 16

Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) shares gained 0.15%, or $0.23 per share, to close Friday at $157.32. After opening the day at $157.38, shares of Digital Realty fluctuated between $158.76 and $156.66. 738,737 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,410,655. Friday's activity brought Digital Realty’s market cap to $44,299,375,705.

Digital Realty is headquartered in San Francisco, California..

About Digital Realty Trust Inc

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 290 facilities in 49 metros across 24 countries on six continents.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Digital Realty Trust Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Digital Realty Trust Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News.

