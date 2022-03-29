Digital Ally (DGLY) Up in Active Trading for March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DGLY - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) moved 2.68% up on March 29 to close at $1.15.

462,903 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 425,948 shares.

Digital Ally has gained 4.67% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-03-31.

About Digital Ally Inc.

Digital Ally®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleetsafety and security. Digital Ally's complete product solutions includevehicle and body cameras,

