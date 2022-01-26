Diginex (EQOS) falls 5.76% on Moderate Volume January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EQOS - Market Data & News Trade

Eqonex Ltd (NASDAQ: EQOS), a Central Singapore, The Central, company, fell to close at $1.80 Tuesday after losing $0.11 (5.76%) on volume of 262,239 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.90 to a low of $1.73 while Diginex’s market cap now stands at $70,285,957.

About Eqonex Ltd

Diginex is a digital assets financial services company focused on delivering a cryptocurrency and digital assets ecosystem offering innovative product and services that are compliant, fair and trusted. The group encompasses cryptocurrency exchange EQUOS.io as well as an over-the-counter trading platform. It also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform, Diginex Access, a securitization advisory service, Diginex Capital, market leading hot and cold custodian Digivault and funds business Bletchley Park.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

