Digimarc (DMRC) falls 4.90% for January 25

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) fell to close at $33.42 Tuesday after losing $1.72 (4.90%) on volume of 267,357 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $34.97 to a low of $32.34 while Digimarc’s market cap now stands at $565,855,141.

About Digimarc Corporation

Digimarc Corporation is the inventor of the Digimarc Platform that enables a more efficient, reliable and economical means of automatic identification. The Digimarc Platform can apply a unique identifier to virtually all media objects-including product packaging, commercial print, audio and video-that can be automatically identified by an enabled ecosystem of industrial scanners, smartphones and other interfaces. The Platform enables applications and solutions including brand protection, traceability, and recycling that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with a growing supplier network around the world.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

