Digi, (DGII) falls 2.17% on Moderate Volume January 25

Today, Digi International, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: DGII) stock fell $0.49, accounting for a 2.17% decrease. Digi, opened at $22.36 before trading between $22.46 and $21.51 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Digi,’s market cap fall to $761,387,098 on 83,018 shares -below their 30-day average of 96,936.

About Digi International, Inc.

Digi International is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. Digi helps its customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped its customers connect over 100 million things and growing.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

