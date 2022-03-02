Dicks Sporting Goods, (DKS) gains 6.58% to Close at $111.23 on March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DKS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: DKS) stock gained $6.87, accounting for a 6.58% increase. Dicks Sporting Goods, opened at $105.60 before trading between $112.48 and $104.30 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Dicks Sporting Goods,’s market cap rise to $6,997,512,224 on 1,917,789 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,365,986.

Dicks Sporting Goods, employs around 30000 people with a head office in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

About Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of January 30, 2021, the Company operated 728 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

