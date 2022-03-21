Dicks Sporting Goods, (DKS) Falls 3.03% on March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DKS - Market Data & News Trade

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) has dropped $3.47 (3.03%) and sits at $111.75, as of 11:54:44 est on March 21.

386,402 shares have been traded today.

The Company rose 7.02% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 10.91% over the last 30 days.

Dicks Sporting Goods, is set to release earnings on 2022-05-25.

About Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of January 30, 2021, the Company operated 728 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront.

