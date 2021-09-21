Diana Shipping (DSX) drops 14.02% to Close at $5.03 on September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DSX - Market Data & News Trade

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX), a Athina, Attiki, company, dropped to close at $5.03 Monday after losing $0.82 (14.02%) on volume of 2,355,779 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $5.58 to a low of $4.97 while Diana Shipping’s market cap now stands at $460,421,060.

About Diana Shipping Inc

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company's vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

COVID-19 surge in Idaho forcing statewide health care rationing.

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office says the state will put $1.75 billion into a new California Housing Accelerator.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

