Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) gains 2.13% on Moderate Volume February 7

Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (NYSE: DRH), a Bethesda, Maryland, company, gained to close at $9.57 Monday after gaining $0.2 (2.13%) on volume of 1,472,947 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $9.63 to a low of $9.29 while Diamondrock Hospitality’s market cap now stands at $2,015,631,869.

About Diamondrock Hospitality Co.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

