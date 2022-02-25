Diamondback Energy (FANG) gains 4.21% to Close at $133.27 on February 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FANG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Diamondback Energy Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: FANG) stock gained $5.38, accounting for a 4.21% increase. Diamondback Energy opened at $127.78 before trading between $133.98 and $127.57 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Diamondback Energy’s market cap rise to $24,145,132,145 on 3,131,477 shares -above their 30-day average of 2,811,621.

About Diamondback Energy Inc

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

