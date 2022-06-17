Diamondback Energy (FANG) Falls in Active Trading for June 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FANG - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) moved 8.52% lower on June 17 to close at $122.29.

9,356,071 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 2,946,701 shares.

Diamondback Energy is up 25.17% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-01.

About Diamondback Energy Inc

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

