Diamond Hill, (DHIL) falls 0.34% to Close at $189.30 on December 22

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ: DHIL), a Columbus, Ohio, company, fell to close at $189.30 Wednesday after losing $0.65 (0.34%) on volume of 2,990 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $189.65 to a low of $186.61 while Diamond Hill,’s market cap now stands at $600,401,864.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. - Class A

Diamond Hill invests on behalf of clients through a shared commitment to its valuation-driven investment principles, long-term perspective, capacity discipline and client alignment. An independent active asset manager with significant employee ownership, Diamond Hill's investment strategies include differentiated U.S. and international equity, alternative long-short equity and fixed income. As of January 31, 2021, Diamond Hill has $26.3 billion in assets under management.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

