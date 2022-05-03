DiaMedica (DMAC) Climbs 4.38% for May 3

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) shares gained 4.38% today on 28,297 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 42,487 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $2.62 the company has a 50 day moving average of $2.45.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

DiaMedica is down 32.71% so far this year.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments to improve the lives of patients with neurological and chronic kidney diseases.

