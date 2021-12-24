DHI (DHX) falls 0.17% on Moderate Volume December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DHX - Market Data & News Trade

DHI Group Inc (NYSE: DHX) shares fell 0.17%, or $0.01 per share, to close Thursday at $6.04. After opening the day at $6.15, shares of DHI fluctuated between $6.24 and $6.00. 211,610 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 236,820. Thursday's activity brought DHI’s market cap to $299,234,036.

DHI is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado..

About DHI Group Inc

DHI Group, Inc. is a leading provider of career marketplaces for technology professionals across industries, in financial services and with active government security clearances. The Company's mission is to empower tech professionals and organizations to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. The Company's vision is to create indispensable career marketplaces to match the highest quality candidates with the right client career opportunities. Since 1990, the Company has built itselfs on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, the Company serves multiple markets located throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

