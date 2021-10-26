Developer's Wastewater Cleaning Technology Hits the Market

Source: Streetwise Reports 10/26/2021

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (FWTC:TSX.V) started commercializing its patented industrial water treatment system. At a time when 40% of the world's population is experiencing some degree of water scarcity according to the World Health Organization (WHO), Forward Water's technology could not be more relevant and timely.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is the result of the reverse takeover of Hope Well Capital Corp., an Ontario-based capital pool firm, by Forward Water Technologies Inc.

CDC Extends COVID-19 Safety Rules for Cruise Industry Through January 15

This proprietary technology allows manufacturers to clean and then use their wastewater and garner several benefits by doing so. By being able to re-employ up to 92% of their dirty water after reclamation, companies reduce their overall water usage. Also, they save most of the transportation, energy and other costs of disposing of their liquid waste, ultimately reducing their impact on the environment. All of these advantages translate to an additional investment never before had.

Forward Water Technologies' system employs a patented process, through which forward osmosis separates the impurities in the waste stream and propels the cleaned water through a permeable membrane. The process does not involve applied pressure, applied energy or forced filtration; it only consists of forward osmosis.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. was recently added to Toronto's Venture Stock Exchange and began trading Tuesday October 26 under the ticker symbol FWTC.

To force the water to move, the Ontario, Canada-based company uses an osmotic gradient, a proprietary chemical package. Once clean water is extracted from the waste stream, the chemical package can be immediately converted to gases. When the gases are emitted from the water, they are captured and reused.

For manufacturers to be able to use this technology, a water treatment facility must be installed at their site. For this, the company designed modular containerized equipment that is transportable.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. recently was added to Toronto's Venture Stock Exchange and began trading Tuesday, October 26 under the ticker symbol FWTC. The corporation is the result of a reverse takeover of Hope Well Capital Corp., an Ontario-based capital pool firm, by Forward Water Technologies Inc., the original forward osmosis water cleaning system company, and a merging of the two entities. Hope Well, now charged with continuing the business of Forward Water, changed the name of the new company to Forward Water Technologies Corp.

The applications of Forward Water's innovative technology come into clear focus when one considers that about 700 million people will be displaced due to global drought by the year 2030, according to the WHO.

As part of their mission, "Forward Water is focused on the large-scale implementation of its technology in industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture, and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors."

Sign up for our FREE newsletter at: www.streetwisereports.com/get-news

Disclosures:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports' terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of Forward Water Tech., a company mentioned in this article.

( Companies Mentioned: FWTC:TSX.V, )

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not necessarily represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer.