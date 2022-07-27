Despegar.com (DESP) Rises in Active Trading for July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DESP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) rose $0.5 to close Wednesday at $7.45.

The company opened at $7.00 and shares fluctuated between $7.50 and $7.00 with 352,795 shares trading hands.

Despegar.com is averaging 294,427 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 29.01% YTD.

Despegar.com expects its next earnings on 2022-08-18.

About Despegar.com Corp

Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. With over two decades of business experience and operating in 20 countries in the region, Despegar accompanies Latin American travelers from the moment they dream of taking a trip until they share their memories of that trip. Thanks to the strong commitment to technological development and customer service, Despegar offers a customized experience to more than 18 million customers.

