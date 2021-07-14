Despegar.com Corp (DESP) gains 1.83% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DESP - Market Data & News Trade

Despegar.com Corp (NYSE: DESP) shares gained 1.83%, or $0.24 per share, to close Tuesday at $13.35. After opening the day at $12.99, shares of Despegar.com fluctuated between $13.48 and $12.95. 237,282 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 432,720. Tuesday's activity brought Despegar.com’s market cap to $935,826,029.

About Despegar.com Corp

Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. With over two decades of business experience and operating in 20 countries in the region, Despegar accompanies Latin American travelers from the moment they dream of taking a trip until they share their memories of that trip. Thanks to the strong commitment to technological development and customer service, Despegar offers a customized experience to more than 18 million customers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

