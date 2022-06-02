Desktop Metal (DM) Rises 10.36% on June 2

Today Desktop Metal Inc - Class A (NYSE: DM) is trading 10.36% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:53:32 est, was $2.14. Desktop Metal has risen $0.2 so far today.

3,542,858 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Desktop Metal has a YTD change of 61.01%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Desktop Metal visit the company profile.

About Desktop Metal Inc - Class A

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with end-to-end 3D printing solutions. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make 3D printing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world's 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum; named to MIT Technology Review's list of 50 Smartest Companies; and recognized among the most important innovations in engineering in Popular Science's "Best of What's New."

To get more information on Desktop Metal Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Desktop Metal Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Big Lots Down 18% in Premarket Trading Friday on Surprise Missed Earnings Modine Posts Strong Rebound in Fiscal Q4, Raises 2023 Guidance Dollar Tree Posts Record First Quarter, Leads Nasdaq Gainers Kohl's Still in Play To Be Acquired