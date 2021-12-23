Desktop Metal (DM) falls 0.95% in Light Trading on December 22

Desktop Metal Inc - Class A (NYSE: DM) fell to close at $5.20 Wednesday after losing $0.05 (0.95%) on volume of 3,330,694 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $5.27 to a low of $5.13 while Desktop Metal’s market cap now stands at $1,617,274,542.

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with end-to-end 3D printing solutions. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make 3D printing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world's 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum; named to MIT Technology Review's list of 50 Smartest Companies; and recognized among the most important innovations in engineering in Popular Science's "Best of What's New."

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

