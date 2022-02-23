Descartes Systems (DSGX) falls 3.12% on Strong Volume February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DSGX - Market Data & News Trade

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX), a Waterloo, Ontario, company, fell to close at $67.45 Wednesday after losing $2.17 (3.12%) on volume of 238,357 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $71.03 to a low of $67.23 while Descartes Systems’s market cap now stands at $5,710,155,322.

About Descartes Systems Group Inc

Descartes is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use its modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Its headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and it has offices and partners around the world.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

