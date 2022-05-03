DENTSPLY Sirona (XRAY) Gains 2.55% on May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XRAY - Market Data & News Trade

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) has gained $1.01 (2.55%) and is currently sitting at $40.77, as of 12:23:41 est on May 3.

749,592 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is down 4.53% over the last 5 days and shares fell 19.49% over the last 30 days.

DENTSPLY Sirona is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on DENTSPLY Sirona visit the company profile.

About DENTSPLY Sirona Inc

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 134-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

