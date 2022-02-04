Denison Mines (DNN) gains 4.43% to Close at $1.18 on February 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DNN - Market Data & News

Denison Mines Corp (NYSE: DNN) shares gained 4.43%, or $0.05 per share, to close Friday at $1.18. After opening the day at $1.15, shares of Denison Mines fluctuated between $1.19 and $1.13. 5,812,561 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 9,710,750. Friday's activity brought Denison Mines’s market cap to $958,667,394.

Denison Mines is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario..

About Denison Mines Corp

Denison is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the AthabascaBasin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company's flagship project is the 90% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the AthabascaBasin region of northern Saskatchewan. Denison's interests in Saskatchewanalso include a 22.5% ownership interest in the McClean Lake joint venture ('MLJV'), which includes several uranium deposits and the McClean Lake uranium mill, which is contracted to process the ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement, plus a 25.17% interest in the Midwest and Midwest A deposits, and a 66.90% interest in the Tthe Heldeth Túé ('THT,' formerly J Zone) and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. Each of Midwest, Midwest A, THT and Huskie are located within 20 kilometres of the McClean Lake mill.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

