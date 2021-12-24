Delta Apparel (DLA) falls 1.00% to Close at $28.60 on December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DLA - Market Data & News

Delta Apparel Inc. (NYSE: DLA) shares fell 1.00%, or $0.29 per share, to close Thursday at $28.60. After opening the day at $29.43, shares of Delta Apparel fluctuated between $29.59 and $28.47. 13,274 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 18,922. Thursday's activity brought Delta Apparel’s market cap to $201,225,110.

Delta Apparel is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina..

About Delta Apparel Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, Salt Life, LLC, M. J. Soffe, LLC, and DTG2Go, LLC, is an international design, marketing, manufacturing, and sourcing company that features a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel and related accessory products. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and distribution tiers, including department stores, mid and mass channels, e-retailers, sporting goods and outdoor retailers, independent and specialty stores, and the U.S. military. The Company's products are also available direct-to-consumer at its branded retail stores and on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.coastapparel.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com. The Company's operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 8,300 people worldwide.

Visit Delta Apparel Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Delta Apparel Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Delta Apparel Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Joan Didion, Revered Essayist and Novelist, Dies at 87 Pfizer and Moderna Boosters Provide 'Significant Increase' in Protection From Omicron Variant: Study US Companies Must Prove Imports From China's Xinjiang Region Are Made Without Forced Labor How To Invest in the $1 Trillion Metaverse