Delta Air Lines, (DAL) falls 4.06% in Light Trading on February 23

Today, Delta Air Lines, Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: DAL) stock fell $1.7, accounting for a 4.06% decrease. Delta Air Lines, opened at $42.30 before trading between $42.39 and $40.11 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Delta Air Lines,’s market cap fall to $25,718,777,054 on 12,284,610 shares -below their 30-day average of 12,771,536.

About Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Delta Air Lines is the U.S. global airline leader in safety, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its employees around the world, Delta has for a decade led the airline industry in operational excellence while maintaining its reputation for award-winning customer service.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

