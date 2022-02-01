Delek US (DK) rose 10.57% on Strong Volume February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DK - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Delek US Holdings Inc Inc’s (NYSE: DK) stock rose $1.64, accounting for a 10.57% increase. Delek US opened at $15.39 before trading between $17.17 and $15.27 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Delek US’s market cap rise to $1,271,983,919 on 1,531,731 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,065,990.

About Delek US Holdings Inc

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tylerand Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansasand Krotz Springs, Louisianawith a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

