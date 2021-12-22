Delcath Systems (DCTH) falls 0.97% in Light Trading on December 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DCTH - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Delcath Systems Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: DCTH) stock fell $0.08, accounting for a 0.97% decrease. Delcath Systems opened at $8.42 before trading between $8.48 and $7.90 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Delcath Systems’s market cap fall to $60,321,570 on 35,595 shares -below their 30-day average of 210,971.

About Delcath Systems Inc

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. Our investigational product, HEPZATO KIT™ (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. HEPZATO KIT has not been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for sale in the U.S. In Europe, our system is marketed under the trade name Delcath CHEMOSAT® Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan (CHEMOSAT) and has been CE Marked and used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver. CHEMOSAT is being marketed under an exclusive licensing agreement with medac GmbH, a privately held multi-national pharmaceutical company headquartered in Germany that specializes in the treatment and diagnosis of oncological, urological and autoimmune diseases.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

