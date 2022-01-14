Delawares National Municipalome Fund (VFL) falls 0.51% in Light Trading on January 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VFL - Market Data & News

Today, Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Inc’s (NYSE: VFL) stock fell $0.07, accounting for a 0.51% decrease. Delawares National Municipalome Fund opened at $13.69 before trading between $13.71 and $13.64 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Delawares National Municipalome Fund’s market cap fall to $61,767,976 on 9,112 shares -below their 30-day average of 10,803.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital.

Visit Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles