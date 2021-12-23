Delawares Dividend andome Fund, (DDF) falls 2.73% to Close at $11.03 on December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DDF - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: DDF) stock fell $0.31, accounting for a 2.73% decrease. Delawares Dividend andome Fund, opened at $11.17 before trading between $11.22 and $10.86 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Delawares Dividend andome Fund,’s market cap fall to $84,800,394 on 21,116 shares -above their 30-day average of 16,951.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc.

The primary investment objective of the Fund is to seek high current income with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The Fund is a diversified closed-end fund. The primary investment objective is to seek high current income; capital appreciation is a secondary objective. The Fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 65% of its total assets in income-generating equity securities, including dividend-paying common stocks, convertible securities, preferred stocks, and other equity-related securities. Up to 35% of the Fund's total assets may be invested in nonconvertible debt securities consisting primarily of high-yield, high-risk corporate bonds. In addition, the Fund utilizes leveraging techniques in an attempt to obtain a higher return for the Fund. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

