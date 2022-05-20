Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend &ome Fund (DEX) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for May 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DEX - Market Data & News Trade

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) has already risen $0.64 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $7.77, Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend &ome Fund has moved 8.24% higher ahead of market open.

The company rose 2.37% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend &ome Fund investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:00 est.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.

