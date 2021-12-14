Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) falls 0.24% on Strong Volume December 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TACO - Market Data & News Trade

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) shares fell 0.24%, or $0.03 per share, to close Monday at $12.47. After opening the day at $12.49, shares of Del Taco Restaurants fluctuated between $12.51 and $12.47. 1,969,641 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,164,460. Monday's activity brought Del Taco Restaurants’s market cap to $453,813,452.

Del Taco Restaurants is headquartered in Lake Forest, California..

About Del Taco Restaurants Inc

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, sliced avocado, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco's commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch.

