Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) falls 4.55% on Moderate Volume September 23

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) shares fell 4.55%, or $0.12 per share, to close Thursday at $2.52. After opening the day at $2.60, shares of Dawson Geophysical Company fluctuated between $2.60 and $2.45. 23,460 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 38,063. Thursday's activity brought Dawson Geophysical Company’s market cap to $59,552,595.

Dawson Geophysical Company is headquartered in Midland, Texas..

About Dawson Geophysical Company

Dawson Geophysical Company is a leading provider of North American onshore seismic data acquisition services with operations throughout the continental United States and Canada. Dawson acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D and multi-component seismic data solely for its clients, ranging from major oil and gas companies to independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Business software provider Freshworks Inc (Nasdaq: FRSH) soared 32% on its initial public offering Wednesday after pricing above its filing range.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

