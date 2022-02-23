Davidstea (DTEA) falls 3.28% to Close at $2.95 on February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DTEA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Davidstea Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: DTEA) stock fell $0.1, accounting for a 3.28% decrease. Davidstea opened at $3.05 before trading between $3.17 and $2.72 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Davidstea’s market cap fall to $77,761,909 on 135,932 shares -above their 30-day average of 52,788.

About Davidstea Inc

DAVIDsTEA is a leading branded retailer and growing wholesaler of specialty loose-leaf tea, offering a differentiated selection of proprietary signature blends, single-origin teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts and accessories primarily through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven "collections" with a mission of making tea accessible to a wide audience. A selection ofDAVIDsTEA products is available in more than 2,500 grocery stores and pharmacies across Canada. The Company also operates 18 retail stores in Canada. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

